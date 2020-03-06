Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Coherus Biosciences worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,486,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,774,000 after acquiring an additional 702,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 285,108 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 443,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 206,771 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 337,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 311,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 164,511 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $70,540.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,977 shares of company stock worth $438,578. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $123.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 302.63% and a net margin of 25.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHRS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.