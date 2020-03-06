Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 14,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.59.

ADI opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $127.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,420 shares of company stock worth $10,589,887. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.