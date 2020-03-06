Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,268 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,435 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,532,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,643,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $302,188.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,108 shares of company stock worth $27,901,159. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX stock opened at $237.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.16. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.63.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.