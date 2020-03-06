Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,213 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 187,543 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,246,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,098,000 after acquiring an additional 379,881 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,482,000 after purchasing an additional 286,314 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,160,000 after purchasing an additional 119,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,390 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,858,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC opened at $49.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 470 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.90.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.