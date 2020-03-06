Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 167,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of Global Medical REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 186.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $530.59 million, a P/E ratio of 150.22 and a beta of 0.45.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.44 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMRE. National Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

