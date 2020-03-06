Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,331 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 225.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RL. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $144.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.37.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $108.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.09 and a 200 day moving average of $106.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

