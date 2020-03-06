Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. State Street Corp acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth $446,171,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,551,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,375,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $200.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $156.90 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Cfra raised their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

