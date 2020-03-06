Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $384.70 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $292.53 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

