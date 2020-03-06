Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 104 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 66.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 8.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 14.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $278.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.56. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $194.95 and a 1-year high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.82.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

