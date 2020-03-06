Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 11,920 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,920 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of United Community Banks worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,480,000 after purchasing an additional 585,490 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,134,000 after acquiring an additional 240,485 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,917,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,456,000 after acquiring an additional 160,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $28,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

