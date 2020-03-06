Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 13,787 Shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,787 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Centerstate Bank worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSFL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 1,148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSFL opened at $20.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $255,290. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSFL shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

