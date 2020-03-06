Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,104 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWX opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a one year low of $64.01 and a one year high of $92.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.53.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

In related news, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,270.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

