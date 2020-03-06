Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,302 Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of BioTelemetry worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 551,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 145,371 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 62.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 66.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 151,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEAT. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Shares of BEAT stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BioTelemetry Inc has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

