Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,435 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPK stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $101.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day moving average is $94.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.26%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

