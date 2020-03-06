Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 26,378 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26,378 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 112,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 9.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 561,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,136,000 after buying an additional 13,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $72.42 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.53.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.