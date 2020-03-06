Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 29,131 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,131 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Boot Barn by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 6.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Boot Barn by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $26.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $827.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.23. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BOOT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Boot Barn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

