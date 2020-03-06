Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 331 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,093,000 after acquiring an additional 219,643 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in American Financial Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 844,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,601,000 after purchasing an additional 169,431 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,316,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 245,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after acquiring an additional 110,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $92.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.85. American Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $91.07 and a 1-year high of $115.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

