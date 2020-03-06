Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,080 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Five9 worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 126.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,141 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 486,340 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,253,000 after buying an additional 332,721 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,175,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 1,239.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 125,187 shares during the period.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $84,719.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,631,974.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $818,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,852,072.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,671 shares of company stock worth $14,587,699. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $71.15 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Five9 from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Five9 stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.65. Five9 Inc has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -919.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

