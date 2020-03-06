Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,480 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in First Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $30,901.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FBNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.