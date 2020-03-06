Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,568 Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Yeti worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Yeti by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 62,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Yeti during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yeti by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Yeti by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 162,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 62,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 122.16%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yeti news, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $906,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 11,277,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $359,174,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,507,384 shares of company stock worth $398,477,348. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

