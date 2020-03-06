Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 8,303 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,303 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OUT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,698,000 after buying an additional 910,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Outfront Media by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Outfront Media by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,008,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,982 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Outfront Media by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,255,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 118.6% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,489,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OUT opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. Outfront Media Inc has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

