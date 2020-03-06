Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 8,971 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,906 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 8,971 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Perficient worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Perficient by 1,396.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 9,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 17,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $749,127.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,434,498. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $162,969.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,804.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,147,042. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Perficient stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $145.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

