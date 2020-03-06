Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $122.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.78. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $117.10 and a 1 year high of $138.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

