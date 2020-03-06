Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,124 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

In related news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $34,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,797.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 9,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $331,159.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,335.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,308 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,175 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HZNP opened at $36.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 44.08%. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.