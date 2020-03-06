Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 829,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,236,000 after buying an additional 195,665 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,734,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of WAL opened at $42.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 38.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,378,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,853,400 in the last 90 days. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

