Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BN. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €76.88 ($89.40).

Danone stock opened at €61.08 ($71.02) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €71.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €75.03. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

