DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DBSDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DBS GRP HOLDING/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DBS GRP HOLDING/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

DBSDY stock opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.57 and a fifty-two week high of $83.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.13.

About DBS GRP HOLDING/S

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

