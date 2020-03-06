Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vereit by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Vereit by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vereit by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vereit by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vereit by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vereit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

Shares of VER opened at $9.07 on Friday. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

