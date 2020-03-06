Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 131,249 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of LADR opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 77.18, a current ratio of 51.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $86.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.79%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

