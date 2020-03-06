Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 58.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

PAYX stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

