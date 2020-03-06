Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,611 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWB. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $55.84 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0864 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

