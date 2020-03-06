Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,000 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,213,000 after buying an additional 210,742 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,402,000 after buying an additional 361,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,969,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,090,000 after buying an additional 72,563 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,739,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,289,000 after buying an additional 35,772 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,754,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,457,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $72.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $1,405,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 895,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,552,162.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,265 shares of company stock valued at $20,736,704 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

