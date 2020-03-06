Delta Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Separately, Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RMI opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $24.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH Profile

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

