Delta Investment Management LLC Has $281,000 Position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,066 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJT opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.42%. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

