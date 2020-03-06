Delta Investment Management LLC Has $291,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,201.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 42,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 49,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $62.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

