Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $298,000 in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 33.2% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 63.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.83. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

