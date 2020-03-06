Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New $186,000 Investment in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 1,060,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 61,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 95,571 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 320,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 177,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 182,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPR opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

In other news, CFO Bryan K. Davis acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.67 per share, with a total value of $458,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

