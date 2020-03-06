Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. State Street Corp grew its position in California Water Service Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,922,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,804,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 2,308.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 208,180 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWT shares. ValuEngine raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.27. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average of $52.89.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.54 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.89%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.