Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,875,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 16,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.26 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.56 and a 200 day moving average of $137.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra upped their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.