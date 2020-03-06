Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 64.08%.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

