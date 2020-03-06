Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,557 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $673.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 10.34.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, President David M. Md Mauney sold 22,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $101,892.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 195,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 24,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $113,249.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,215.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,401 shares of company stock valued at $930,154. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

