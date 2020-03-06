Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,027 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after buying an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $197,887,000 after buying an additional 1,104,295 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,136,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after buying an additional 733,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,476,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $352,155,000 after buying an additional 706,527 shares during the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

NYSE NKE opened at $90.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.