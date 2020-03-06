Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,499 Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 31.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Compass Point started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 57.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.69. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.47 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 68.82% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.95%.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.