Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,178 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,967 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC opened at $120.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $118.45 and a 52 week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.18.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

