Delta Investment Management LLC Takes $197,000 Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRA. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 521,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 260,825 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,956,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 207,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 123,895 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the fourth quarter worth about $624,000.

FRA opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $13.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

