Delta Investment Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 361,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $25.00 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Several analysts have commented on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

