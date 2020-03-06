Delta Investment Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 215,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $92.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.86. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $98.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

