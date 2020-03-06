DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Major Shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp Purchases 41,402 Shares

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 41,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $612,749.60. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 167,456 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $2,469,976.00.

Shares of DMTK opened at $14.80 on Friday. DermTech has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DermTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of DermTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on DermTech in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

