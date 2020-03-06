Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.27.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $42.55 on Monday. Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 106.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 93,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 47,983 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,185,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,103,000 after buying an additional 284,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.