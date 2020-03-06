Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DESP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $829.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its position in Despegar.com by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,999,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,392,000 after acquiring an additional 863,186 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its position in Despegar.com by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,876,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,297,000 after acquiring an additional 517,971 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 903,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 169,208 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 139,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

